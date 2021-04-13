Former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov, who was sentenced by the Zaev regime to 18 years in prison in the large, politically motivated April 27 trial, was admitted to a clinic in Skopje this afternoon. Cavkov contracted Covid-19 while imprisoned in the Stip prison, and was hospitalized with low oxygen saturation levels.

A total of seven prisoners in Stip, where many of Cavkov’s co-defendants in the “terrorism” trial are kept, have contracted Covid-19. Among them is another former police official Mitko Pesov, and protester Nikola Mitrevski.