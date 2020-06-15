A Skopje court handed a fine of 10.000 EUR to doctor Nina Caca Billjanovska, the former head of the Dermatology Clinic in Skopje, who caused the first major outbreak of Covid-19 in Macedonia.

Doctor Caca, a politically linked SDSM party operator, went skiing in Italy at the peak of the epidemic, and refused to self-isolate after returning to Macedonia. She continued to go to work, endangering colleagues and patients alike, even as she was developing symptoms, and had to be forced to check in the Infectious Diseases Clinic by her colleagues. The clinic had to temporarily close and half a dozen employees were infected by doctor Caca, and she even attended a seminar with hundreds of participants.