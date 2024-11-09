Some politicians from the previous Government will face problems connected to the massive abuses they have done in the past, noted Prime Minister Mickoski, speaking to the press during his visit to Veles. Mickoski was asked about the push for early elections from the opposition parties, primarily DUI.

I understand the politicians who are in opposition, and are impatient and think that early elections will solve their problems. I have a feeling that for some opposition politicians, the problems linked to their massive abuses are just beginning, Mickoski said.