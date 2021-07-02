The recently published MKD.mk – Market Vision poll showed that VMRO-DPMNE is expanding its lead over SDSM, but also contains other damning data points for the Zaev Government.

The expanded poll, published now, shows that under 20 percent of the citizens believe that Macedonia is headed in the right direction, while 41.4 percent believe that we are headed in a negative direction. Additionally, 34.3 percent see the country stuck in place.

Those who responded with “negative” or “stuck in place”, say that this is the result of the poor work done by the Government (39.5 percent), the effects of the pandemic (25.6 percent) and the corruption (12.3 percent). The Government and Zaev himself were ranked with 2.37 and 2.25, on a scale from 1 to 5.

Only 14 percent say that the economic situation in the country is good, against 72 percent who see it as bad. This was especially the case among private sector workers, while the shielded public sector employees were less likely to see the economic disaster.