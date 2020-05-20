A poll conducted by the Habeas Corpus institute found that the voters are not eager to go to the polls in June, as the ruling SDSM party demands.

When asked whether they are in favor of elections in June, 74 percent of the polled voters said “no”. Only 14 percent said they are looking forward to voting in June.

The poll, conducted last week, also found that 66 percent of the citizens expect the coronavirus to spread quickly if elections are held soon, while 18 percent fear that the situation with the epidemic will spiral out of control. When asked if they would still vote, wearing masks and gloves, only 20 percent said they will do so, and 71,8 percent replied that they will stay away from the polling stations.