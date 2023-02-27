The latest poll conducted by Market Vision for MKD.mk shows that only 10 percent of the citizens believe that the country is moving in the right direction. Whopping 62.3 percent believe that Macedonia is moving in a wrong direction, and 24 percent said that it is stuck in place.

Two thirds of the 1,200 citizens who were polled don’t expect any positive movements in the economy under current Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. Economic issues were named as the worst problem in the country by 51.1 percent of citizens. Only 20 percent expect that their living standards will improve in the next six months.

Second largest problem of Macedonian citizens is the corruption – 21.4 percent said that it is what plagues the country. Asked about the prospects of joining the EU, only 33.8 percent said that they believe it will happen, while 55.7 percent have given up hope. Macedonia’s path toward opening the EU accession talks is conditioned on amending the Constitution to include the Bulgarian nation in the Preamble. Of those polled, 48.7 percent are against making this new concession, and just 20 percent support the idea. If the EU gives strong guarantees that the concessions won’t affect the use of the Macedonian language and national identity, the numbers change, and 42 percent support the concession, while 38.2 remain opposed.

The poll was conducted in the first half of February. It showed that VMRO-DPMNE enjoys a 21.8 to 12.4 percent lead against SDSM.