The “Axios” Institute conducted a poll in the period from October 2- 6 on a stratified sample in each municipality / City of Skopje in the Republic of Macedonia separately in terms of demographic environment and number of inhabitants in the municipality / City of Skopje. The poll was commissioned by the Institute for Sociological Research, Logos initiative.

The margin of error of the poll is about 2%.

According to the poll, VMRO-DPMNE has a convincing victory in the municipality of Karpos with Oliver Zafirovski and in Sopste with the current mayor Stefce Trpkovski. The candidate of AA/ A for Struga, supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Idri Istrefi, is the man that Struga residents trust the most, while the candidate of SDSM for Valandovo Pero Kostadinov has a slight lead over his opponent Toni Uzunov from VMRO-DPMNE.

On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Karpos of 488 respondents 1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Karpos? Dusko Veskovski- SDSM 15.4 % Oliver Zafirovski- VMRO-DPMNE 17.6 % Stevcho Jakimovski- GROM 16.8 % Other 4.3 % None 20.1 % I don’t know – I don’t have an answer 25.8 %

On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Valandovo of 353 respondents 1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Valandovo? Pero Kostadinov- SDSM 25.4 % Toni Uzunov- VMRO-DPMNE 24.9 % None 22.8 % I don’t know – I don’t have an answer 26.9 %

On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Struga of 494 respondents 1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Struga? Dimce Sipinkarovski- SDSM 7.9 % Ramis Merko- DUI 15.4 % Idri Istrefi- AA/A 16.9 % Other 9.9 % None 22.7 % I don’t know – I don’t have an answer 27.2 %