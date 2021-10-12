The “Axios” Institute conducted a poll in the period from October 2- 6 on a stratified sample in each municipality / City of Skopje in the Republic of Macedonia separately in terms of demographic environment and number of inhabitants in the municipality / City of Skopje. The poll was commissioned by the Institute for Sociological Research, Logos initiative.
The margin of error of the poll is about 2%.
According to the poll, VMRO-DPMNE has a convincing victory in the municipality of Karpos with Oliver Zafirovski and in Sopste with the current mayor Stefce Trpkovski. The candidate of AA/ A for Struga, supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Idri Istrefi, is the man that Struga residents trust the most, while the candidate of SDSM for Valandovo Pero Kostadinov has a slight lead over his opponent Toni Uzunov from VMRO-DPMNE.
|On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Karpos of 488 respondents
|1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Karpos?
|Dusko Veskovski- SDSM
|15.4 %
|Oliver Zafirovski- VMRO-DPMNE
|17.6 %
|Stevcho Jakimovski- GROM
|16.8 %
|Other
|4.3 %
|None
|20.1 %
|I don’t know – I don’t have an answer
|25.8 %
|On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Valandovo of 353 respondents
|1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Valandovo?
|Pero Kostadinov- SDSM
|25.4 %
|Toni Uzunov- VMRO-DPMNE
|24.9 %
|None
|22.8 %
|I don’t know – I don’t have an answer
|26.9 %
|On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Struga of 494 respondents
|1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Struga?
|Dimce Sipinkarovski- SDSM
|7.9 %
|Ramis Merko- DUI
|15.4 %
|Idri Istrefi- AA/A
|16.9 %
|Other
|9.9 %
|None
|22.7 %
|I don’t know – I don’t have an answer
|27.2 %
|On a stratified sample on the territory of the municipality of Sopiste of 372 respondents
|1. Which candidate for mayor will you vote for in the coming local elections in the municipality of Sopiste?
|Saso Stojanovski – SDSM
|23.1 %
|Stefce Trpkovski- VMRO-DPMNE
|27.2 %
|None
|22.9 %
|I don’t know – I don’t have an answer
|26.8 %
