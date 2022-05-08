A poll conducted by the IPIS institute shows that VMRO-DPMNE and its leader Hristijan Mickoski have a significant lead over SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski, as the possibility of holding early general elections becomes more prominent.

The poll shows Mickoski leading Kovacevski by almost a double margin – 16.2 percent against 8.7 percent – when citizens were asked to name the politician they trust most. Ali Ahmeti is fourth with 7.3 percent and Zaev ranks fourth with 6.4 percent.

VMRO leades SDSM wth 21.2 percent of those polled, against 16.2 percent. Ahmeti’s DUI party is third with 7.2 percent and the Alliance of Albanians – fourth with 3.8 percent.

The poll shows that almost half of all citizens (47.4 percent) believe that the Kovacevski Government has failed to overcome the political crisis, and 39.1 percent want early elections, while 32.5 percent want the Government to remain in place.