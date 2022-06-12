The respondents in the latest MCIC survey evaluated the work of the Government in the first 100 days with an average grade 2.44 out of a maximum of 5.

According to the data of the survey, an insignificant minority of respondents (6.8%) said they were completely satisfied with the work of the Government giving it the highest grade, while a small minority (25.6%) or a quarter of the respondents gave the lowest grade.

Ethnic Albanians rated the work of the Government slightly higher (2.73) compared to ethnic Macedonians (2.24), but still not much different. The most obvious difference is among the supporters of the two largest political parties, so the supporters of SDSM are satisfied with the work of the Government, evaluating it with an average grade of 4, while the supporters of VMRO-DPMNE rated the work of the Government the lowest (1.78). DUI supporters are more moderate in their views giving an average grade of 3.13.

The majority of the respondents (65.1%) stated that the Government in the first 100 days did not met their expectations, and met expectations for a third of the respondents (33%). The percentage of citizens who did not know is insignificant (1.7%) or refused to answer this question (0.2%).

It is worrying that as many as 30 percent of the respondents believe that the government has not met their expectations in any field.

Expectations from the Government are not met by 68.9% for the age group from 18 to 29 years up to 61.8% for the age group over 65 years.

In terms of ethnicity, a higher percentage of ethnic Macedonians (68.2%) in compared to ethnic Albanians (58.1%) or other ethnic communities (61.1%) stated that the government did not meet their expectations in the first 100 days in office.