The latest poll conducted by the Market Vision agency, for MKD.mk, which showed VMRO-DPMNE and its leader Hristijan Mickoski completely dominating the political scene, and SDSM slipping behind VLEN and DUI, also shows generally higher levels of satisfaction with the work of the Government so far.

Asked whether they are satisfied with the Government, the poll shows that 11.2 percent are “very satisfied” and 27.7 percent are “satisfied”. 24.4 percent said that they are neutral, and even numbers of 15.6 percent of the citizens said that they “not satisfied” and “not satisfied at all”.

Similar numbers are seen in the question about the work of the Prime Minister. 12.4 percent are very satisfied and 27.9 percent are satisfied, against 13.9 percent and 16.1 percent of not satisfied and not satisfied at all. 22.8 percent were neutral on this question.

35.6 percent of the citizens said that they feel that the country is going in the right direction, and 34.3 believe the opposite. On the issue of the billion EUR loan from Hungary, 30.3 percent of the voters see it as a positive development, 23.6 percent are neutral and 22.4 percent think it’s negative. Likewise, the concept of using 250 million EUR from that loan to subsidize business loans is seen as positive by 39.5 percent, and negative by 30.1 percent of the voters.

And an overwhelming majority of 61.5 percent see as positive the push to freeze prices of a selection of staple products during the New Year holidays.

Prime Minister Mickoski was asked today about the poll, and the huge margin he enjoys over SDSM leader Venko Filipce. “VMRO-DPMNE and the Government that I lead do everything they can to deliver results and to show that we are not the same as the others. The public is objective and gives realistic view of the situation in the country through these polls. Our goal right now is to stop the free fall of the country, which we did, we consolidated the situation, and now we begin from zero”, Mickoski said.