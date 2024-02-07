The candidate from VMRO-DPMNE for president of the state has almost a double advantage over the candidate for president from the ruling SDSM, according to the latest survey of the Institute for Political Research Skopje, which was presented yesterday in the show Ojektiv on the Macedonian Radio Television. When asked who you will vote for in the upcoming presidential elections in constituency 2, a high 20.2 percent answered for VMRO-DPMNE, while only 11 percent for the ruling party SDSM, only 6.7 percent for the candidate of DUI, ZNAM 5.7 percent, ESP 5.2 percentages for the Left candidate are the same 5.2 percent, for AA 3.7 percent, for none 17.3 percent, 9.8 percent don’t want to say, while 8.9 percent answered with I don’t know. In election 6 on the same question for whom you will vote in the upcoming presidential elections, here the DUI candidate would win 17.6 percent of respondents, while the European Union for Change candidate would win 16.2 percent. From the Macedonian bloc, the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE has the greatest support, that is, 7.4 percent of the surveyed citizens answered that they would vote for the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE, against SDSM, which has only 3.8 percent, while 6.4 percent would vote for the candidate of AA. Below 1 percent are the candidates of Left and ZNAM. 19 percent answered none, 14 percent did not want to say, while 9.9 percent of respondents said they do not know or have no answer. The survey was conducted by telephone, in electoral unit 2, on 1002 respondents, that is, 1001 respondents in electoral unit 6, with an observed error of plus or minus 3 percent