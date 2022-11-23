A double lead of the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE over SDSM, the leading party of the government coalition, shows the MKD.mk poll conducted by the Market Vision agency on 1,200 respondents.

Asked “If elections were held tomorrow, will you go out to vote”, 56.6% of respondents answered “yes”. Of the determined citizens, 18.6 percent said they would vote for VMRO-DPMNE, and 9.4 percent for SDSM.

But if the figures from the poll are analyzed more thoroughly, it will be seen that VMRO-DPMNE alone enjoys more trust among the people than all 7 parties in the government coalition that have some trust as opposed to 18.6 percent trust enjoyed by VMRO-DPMNE alone. The rating of all parties in the SDSM, DUI, Alternative, LDP, DPA, DOM, DPT government is 18.4 percent.

This is the first time in history that an opposition party has a higher rating than 7 parties in the government, while the government also has three Albanian parties.

The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski commented on the poll in an interview with “Republika” and said that this is the reality and that the difference over SDSM will be more than 20 MPs.