We are paying too high a price to start negotiations. The conditions under which we start the dialogue with the EU are worrying and humiliating. But I also understand those who are optimistic that things will change, unfortunately I don’t believe it. The Bulgarian authorities submitted many demands – change of the Constitution, revision of history, language, education, I would not sign such a protocol, says ex-minister of finance and former vice-president of SDSM Nikola Popovski.

Popovski, who is part of the council of the National Bank, in an interview for “Triling”, addressed the financial and economic challenges, and send a message to the business community.

The basic condition for good management of companies is low inflation. If there is no such thing, the level of interest rates does not play an important role, therefore, by increasing interest rates, central banks are actually taking into account the real economy, says Popovski.

Regarding inflation projections, he pointed out that no one globally could have predicted such high growth, although an acceleration was projected. He reminded that the National Bank had two scenarios presented at the press conference, with the more pessimistic one referring to inflation higher than 10 percent.