An incident broke out in the Parliament today, when Dimitar Apasiev, leader of the populist Levica party, began to shout obscenities at other members of Parliament.

Apasiev was trying to provoke representatives from VMRO-DPMNE, insulting their families and urging them to come to him, while several other Levica MPs stood in front of him, trying to calm him down. Eventually, Parliament security had to show up to de-escalate the situation that was on the verge of confrontation, that happened during the session of Parliament questions.

Nikola Micevski, head of the VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament, who was also present to prevent the possible confrontation, said that he strongly condemns “the unseemly, brazen and shameful behavior in the Parliament. Apparently his complexes, anxiety and lack of domestic upbringing and basic culture culminated today”.