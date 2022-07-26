Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will host Tuesday Portugal’s counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, the meeting is intended to exchange opinions on the European integration process of our country, bilateral relations and perspectives for their further advancement, with special reference to economic relations and the possibilities for their strengthening.

The two ministers are scheduled to hold a meeting, followed by a plenary meeting between the delegations of the two countries, and then a joint press conference by Osmani and Cravinho.

In addition to the meeting with his counterpart, the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, and then will hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs Bojan Maricic.