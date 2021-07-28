We have no alternative to enforcing some restrictions. Measures for unvaccinated citizens, aiming to protect the entire population, will be discussed more thoroughly in August, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Wednesday.

We have seen in the past years what it means to have no vaccine for a disease, what restrictions, curfews. We see and follow examples from other countries, there are private companies that simply want their employees to be vaccinated so that the work process can function normally, and we will protect public health by possibly introducing such measures where there is a possibility for mass rallies, public events, maybe entry to some public places, Filipce said.