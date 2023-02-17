The union of the Macedonian Post Office is protesting management’s decision to hire 31 new administrative employees. According to the union, the company is in dire straits, with delays in payments of salaries, and is in no shape to add more workers.

The administrative sector already has too many employees, and if there are openings, we can fill them internally. It is not serious to go on like this, the future of all 2,000 employees is at stake, the union said. Postal workers still haven’t received their salary for January, which was due two days ago.