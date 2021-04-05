“Nova Makedonija” reports that work on the field hospital being set up for coronavirus patients in Bitola stopped as soon as the visit by Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce ended.

Filipce inspected work on the hospital on Friday and was greeted by about a dozen craftsmen working on the hospital. But as soon as he left, the workers also left, reports the paper. “Nova Makedonija” reports that the field hospital is badly needed as the Covid ward in the Bitola general hospital is operating at full capacity.