The MEPSO energy transport company was used to pump public funds through bogus contracts, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski.

In one of the cotnracts, identified by the new management of the state run company, it was found out that the previous management signed a contact with the Albanian company Shansi Invest worth 5.8 million EUR to purchase equipment used on relay stations. The same equipment was expected to cost 2.8 million EUR.

We are asking the state prosecutors to investigate whether this contract was used to pump over 3 million EUR from the budget and to locate where did the money end up?, said Petrusevski.

At the time MEPSO was led by an official appointed through Albanian DUI party, notorious for its corruption scandals.