We will continue the discussions aimed at securing the necessary consensus and the two-thirds majority in a bid to adopt the law, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters Tuesday when asked about the meeting of the government and the opposition party working groups on PPO law.

Spasovski said that every effort should be made in the dialogue, to reach a compromise in terms of adopting legal solutions and thus not jeopardize the future and the perspective of the state. It is important, he emphasized, not only declaratively, but also to show that we have a minimum national consensus on EU and NATO membership.

For us, he pointed out, the timing of the start of negotiations with the European Union is also very important.