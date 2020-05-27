The George Soros funded FOOM foundation in Macedonia announced it is granting 190.000 USD to 35 organizations it is supporting that operate in the areas of corruption, judiciary, discrimination and the environment.

The announcement comes as Macedonia is preparing for early elections. FOOM, which grants dozens of organizations throughout the years, said that it will donate part of the funds to organizations in Bitola, Stip and Tetovo, and that the funding will also be used to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

FOOM funded organizations have often been politically active in the support of the now ruling SDSM party – especially so during the 2015 Colored Revolution. These groups have provided protesters, opinion makers and have ran media outlets in coordination with SDSM. SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, who frequently meets George Soros and his son Alexander, was recently shown how he coordinates his political activities with the so-called NGO or civil society sector.