The union at the Macedonian Post Office called on the company’s manager Jani Makraduli, who is appointed through the ruling SDSM party, to withdraw his decision to hire 31 new employees in the administrative services department. The decision comes as Macedonia is heading toward municipal elections, and public institutions are busily hiring supporters from the ruling parties, to ensure their loyalty in this crucial period.

Considering the poor financial state of the company and the reduction in revenue, we inform that 80 percent of the planned hirings do not correspond to the actual needs of the company. All these positions could be filled simply by re-arranging the current employees, the union said.

The Post Office is suffering major losses due to the coronavirus linked downturn and also from the collapse of its exclusive banking partner – Eurostandard Bank.