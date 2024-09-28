Pregnant woman died in the Kumanovo hospital Macedonia 28.09.2024 / 12:53 A pregnant woman died yesterday evening in the Kumanovo hospital. She was 31 years old. More details about the tragic event are being announced for later today. deathhospitalkumanovo Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.01.2024 One of the brothers shot in the Tetovo hospital has died Macedonia 11.11.2023 In a precedent, the Kumanovo court found an opposition representative guilty for remarks made in Parliament Economy 01.09.2023 Lidl to build a logistical center near Kumanovo Macedonia News US resolution to declare September a month honoring the Macedonian American heritage VMRO: SDSM’s speculations about the Hungarian loan were dispelled by Prime Minister Orban Hungary offers to mediate in the dispute between Bulgaria and Macedonia President Siljanovska met with President Biden Mickoski: Hungary is an example of how strong bilateral relations and a common vision can bring concrete results Mickoski revealed what was discussed at today’s intergovernmental session in Ohrid Orban: We are here to help resolve the existing conflict with Bulgaria Orban: EU made a historic mistake toward Macedonia .
