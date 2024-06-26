President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova met on Tuesday with the Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, Ambassador Kilian Wahl, according to a press release from the President’s Office.

During the meeting, they highlighted the importance of the long-standing cooperation with the OSCE in supporting Macedonian reforms in various areas within the organization’s mandate. President Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her support for initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation and establishing peace in the OSCE region.

The President thanked the OSCE/ODIHR for its significant role in electoral reforms, emphasizing its efforts to ensure free and fair elections, which add legitimacy, credibility, and trust to the process.

Both Siljanovska-Davkova and Wahl expressed satisfaction with the dynamic and productive collaboration between the OSCE and Macedonian institutions and civil society. They also conveyed their commitment to continuing this cooperation to address the country’s progress and related challenges, the press release stated.