On Tuesday, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met with Greek Ambassador Sophia Philippidou to discuss the overall bilateral relations between North Macedonia and Greece. They explored potential opportunities to further strengthen cooperation, with a focus on building good neighborly relations grounded in mutual trust and understanding.

According to a statement from the President’s Office, President Siljanovska Davkova expressed her hopes that Greece would continue to support North Macedonia’s European aspirations and the EU enlargement process. The two also shared views on the Prespa Agreement and its implementation, with the President emphasizing the need for all involved parties to ensure its consistent enforcement.

President Siljanovska Davkova reaffirmed North Macedonia’s commitment to deepening its partnership and genuine friendship with Greece. She highlighted the strong defense cooperation between the two nations, and underscored the importance of enhancing economic ties, trade, infrastructure connectivity, and collaboration in areas such as education, culture, and tourism. She also emphasized the need to work together on common challenges for the benefit of both countries’ citizens, the statement concluded.