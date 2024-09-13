The President of Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, will visit Sofia today, where she will attend the opera “Nabucco” by Giuseppe Verdi, performed by the National Opera and Ballet. Within the framework of the visit, Siljanovska Davkova will also have a meeting with the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, in Sofia.

The Macedonian delegation will include the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mutsunski and the Minister of Culture and Tourism Zoran Ljutkov.