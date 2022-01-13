President Stevo Pendarovski called off the meeting with representatives of Macedonian organizations from Bulgaria that he was scheduling for the coming days.

Pendarovski announced the meeting after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with representatives of ethnic Bulgarians in Macedonia. But Bulgaria reacts angrily at the mere mention of a Macedonian minority within its borders, and it’s likely they exerted pressure on Pendarovski to cancel the reciprocal meeting.

Representatives of the associations told “Republika” that their planned meeting was postponed and a new term was not set.