President Stevo Pendarovski declared late Monday a nationwide state of emergency for the purpose of ensuring continual preparations for the elections.

The decision is made in accordance with Articles 125 and 126 of the Constitution of Macedonia, upon the Government’s proposal, for a period of eight days beginning on June 15, 2020.

Political parties have reached an agreement to hold the early parliamentary elections on July 15. Therefore, the decision to declare a state of emergency is made towards ensuring continual preparations for the elections, especially the enforcement of measures for protection of public health during the electoral process, during a coronavirus pandemic declared by the World Health Organization, the President’s Office said in a press release.

It adds that the 8-day state of emergency will ensure a continual electoral process, a decision on scheduling the elections by the Parliament Speaker, and altered timelines adopted by the State Election Commission.

Taking into account the political agreement, President Pendarovski expects institutions to undertake all activities in their jurisdiction to fully prepare and implement the electoral process.

In this regard, the President expects the state of emergency period to be used solely for the required election-related decisions and protocols, with a focus on the measures protecting public health.

President Pendarovski expects the early parliamentary elections to be free, fair and democratic, considering the country’s Euro-Atlantic perspective, reads the press release.