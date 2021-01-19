President Stevo Pendarovski has sent an Epiphany greeting to the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, Metropolitan of Skopje, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia and Justiniana Prima, H.H. Stefan.

This year, unfortunately, we celebrate Epiphany – Epiphany in unusual circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which endangered our lives, health, well-being, but also prompted re-examination of our values and beliefs. However, even without the mass gatherings by our waters, as with all other restrictions in accordance with safety protocols, we will again witness the sacred secret of baptism. We will fill our hearts again with faith, hope and love, reads Pendarovski’s greeting.

