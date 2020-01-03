President Stevo Pendarovski met late Friday with members of the interim Government tasked with administering the April 12 early elections, the President’s Office informed.
However, as it can be seen from the photo, the new cabinet members, interim ministers of interior and labor and social policy from VMRO-DPMNE ranks, Nake Culev and Rasela Mizrahi are missing.
President Pendarovski congratulated the election of the new Government, and expressed his expectation in these historic moments for our country, when the full-fledged membership in NATO should be completed and a date for the start of accession negotiations with the European Union to be confirmed, to reaffirm the democratic capacity of Macedonia and conduct early parliamentary elections in a fair and democratic atmosphere, the President’s Office said.
