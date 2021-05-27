President Stevo Pendarovski, who is paying a visit to Rome to pay tribute to Ss Cyril and Methodius, met Thursday with the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis.

The meeting highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the Republic of Macedonia and the Holy See, which are based on deep historical ties, shared spiritual and cultural values and traditions.

President Pendarovski reaffirmed his interest in deepening relations with the Vatical in all areas of common interest and stressed the importance of the Catholic community in Macedonia and its contribution to our society.

President Pendarovski also pointed out the importance that our country attaches to the promotion of inter-religious dialogue and respect for religious freedoms.

After the audience with His Holiness, Pope Francis, President Pendarovski met with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolini.