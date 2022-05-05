President Stevo Pendarovski said that opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski is right when he demands guarantees from Bulgaria before Macedonia amends its Constitution. Mickoski said that his VMRO-DPMNE party will support the requested amendments that would add the Bulgarian nation into the preamble of the Constitution, but only if Bulgaria gives assurances that this is its last request and there will be no more vetoes.

Hristijan Mickoski is correct and in the right when he says that he will not support adding the Bulgarians to the Constitution unless there are guarantees for Macedonia. I have no problem with having the rights of the Bulgarians in Macedonia guaranteed. But in what way do we go about it? They want us to change the Constitution first, but I think this is a type of blackmail. We should be honest and admit that the Macedonian opposition has a good attitude to this issue. The Government and the opposition have an identical position when they ask for guarantees, Pendarovski said.

He added that Macedonia can’t accept the Bulgarian request and amend the Constitution only to find itself facing new, additional demands.