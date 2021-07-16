President Stevo Pendarovski today promptly signed the special law that will grant exclusive right to the US Bechtel corporation to build three highways in Macedonia. The US diplomacy strongly backs the plan, even as the main anti-corruption watchdog in Macedonia warned that the no-bid procedure will almost certainly lead to a corrupt deal.

Pendarovski urged those opposed to the law to turn to the Constitutional Court. The Anti-Corruption Commission said that it will do just that and will ask the Court to overturn the law.