President Stevo Pendarovski said Monday he has signed the decrees on the five laws related to the construction of corridors 8 and 10d, whereas all parties concerned are entitled to file an initiative over their constitutionality, including on the most contested amendments to the Law on Labor Relations.

President Pendarovski told a press conference that upon consultations with experts, it has been determined that the amendments to the Law on Labor Relations do not include the provision that was challenged by the Constitutional Court when the Bechtel-Enka lex specialis was signed last year, which read “the working hours of each worker can be at an average of 60 hours per week during the year.”

“I had a series of consultations with experts in the field of labor law, former Constitutional Court judges, and advisers in my Office, and upon summing up the various opinions, I decided to sign the decrees for the five laws. Nevertheless, considering the objections by some unions, civil society organizations in this field, and certain political parties, each party concerned is entitled to file an initiative for assessment of the constitutionality of every law. The Constitutional Court is the only institution that has the final say regarding the constitutionality of laws and has the mechanisms in place to swiftly and efficiently pass a decision,” said Pendarovski.