The Office of President Stevo Pendarovski insists that he didn’t postpone a meeting with representatives of organizations of ethnic Macedonians from Bulgaria because no firm date was set yet. Sources in the office insist that Pendarovski will meet the representatives at a later date.

The meeting was announced as a response to several meetings top Bulgarian officials, including President Rumen Radev, had with representatives of Bulgarians in Macedonia. Bulgaria is likely to exert pressure on Pendarovski not to lend legitimacy to ethnic Macedonian organizations in Bulgaria. This country insists that there is no Macedonian minority in Bulgaria.