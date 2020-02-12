President Stevo Pendarovski is to sign a decree for the promulgation of the Law on Ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty on Wednesday.

The Macedonian Parliament voted Tuesday with 114 votes in favor to ratify the NATO accession protocol, which will apply after Spain’s ratification, after which the country is expected to become NATO’s 30th member.

After the Parliament session, the NATO flag was raised next to the Macedonian flag in front of the parliament building.