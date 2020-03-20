President Stevo Pendarovski will sign Macedonia’s Instrument of Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty on Friday.
Today I will sign Macedonia’s Instrument of Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, already initialed by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, President Pendarovski said in a Facebook post.
He adds that the instrument’s signing is the final step to NATO membership.
In these extraordinary circumstances we are realizing one of the two most important strategic objectives for the country – full-fledged membership in the world’s largest military-political organization, says Pendarovski.
