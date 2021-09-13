Regarding the so-called non-paper that was published in the media today, President Stevo Pendarovski’s Office informed that no negotiations have been held with Bulgaria for months and therefore no document has been submitted from Sofia to Skopje.

The position of President Pendarovski regarding the identity and language of the Macedonian people is clear and unchanged, so far it has not been up for negotiations, nor will it be in the future, said the President Pendarovski’s Office.