President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the overall bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, the political and the economic relations and the Macedonian aspirations to join the European Union. It was concluded that Hungary remains a strong backer of the Macedonian euro-integrations, and in this context, President Siljanovska – Davkova expressed her gratitude. President Siljanovska – Davkova declared that, as a country, we see no alternative to the integration and full membership in the European Union, and expressed hope that the EU accession process will be fair and will preserve the dignity of the Macedonian citizens, the President’s office said in a statement.