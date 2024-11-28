President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova criticized today European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who called on Macedonia to change its Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands.

Honestly, I have objections toward the comments of the new European Commissioner. They look to me like a philosophy of “take it or leave it”. That type of diction scares me, it means direct interference in the internal affairs, said President Siljanovska during a press conference in Montenegro.

The President cited European leaders such as French President Macron stating that the EU is based on principles and values. “So I expect from those who are already in the EU, and were with us until yesterday, to act with more moderation and respect toward all”, President Siljanovska added, speaking about Bulgaria. She reminded Bulgaria that the treaty it signed with the Zaev regime in 2017 includes a pledge that Bulgaria will support Macedonia on the path toward the EU, but now the country blocks Macedonia from opening accession talks.