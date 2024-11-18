In an interview with the Macedonian Television, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that she is hopeful for a deal with Bulgaria by the end of the year, that will allow Macedonia to open its EU accession talks. The President added that the best solution remains that Macedonia amends the Constitution, in line with the Bulgarian demands, but with delayed effect that will prevent Bulgaria from piling on additional requests during the course of the EU accession talks.

I can say that despite the incident with the flag in Sofia, I had fruitful talks with Bulgarian President Radev in Baku. My conclusion is that self-respect leads to respect from others. I determined that it would be best if I related to him personally what I’m telling the other EU representatives, other countries, our friends. And that is that, in my opinion, the most reasonable, well intentioned solution will be the one of delayed effect, President Siljanovska said, describing tis option as a Solomonic solution.

She added that she understands the situation in Bulgaria, which is without a fully legitimate Government, which leaves Macedonia without a partner for negotiations. Still, President Siljanovska echoed comments from Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski that Macedonia’s Euro-integrations could resume at the end of the year.