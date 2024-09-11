During a meeting on Tuesday, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and on the international stage. They also addressed the ongoing progress of Macedonia’s bid for European Union membership, as well as current regional developments.

A statement from the President’s Office highlighted the satisfaction both parties expressed regarding the active political dialogue, which they said reflects the traditionally strong and friendly ties between Macedonia and Italy.

“Membership in the European Union remains our strategic priority,” said President Siljanovska-Davkova, thanking Italy for its ongoing support of North Macedonia’s EU integration efforts and for advocating the EU enlargement policy.

President Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized the importance of speeding up the accession process, expressing hope that, with the assistance of allies, Macedonia will complete its journey toward EU membership more smoothly.

She reiterated Macedonia’s commitment to advancing reforms, maintaining good neighborly relations, and fostering regional cooperation. Recognizing Italy’s key role as a political and economic partner, the President also expressed her hope for enhanced economic and trade ties between the two countries, as well as further cooperation on security within NATO.