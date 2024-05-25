During her stay in Rome, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova had a meeting with representatives of the Macedonian diaspora and the Italian-Macedonian Chamber of Commerce, API NORDES.

At the meeting, as announced by the presidential Cabinet, the interlocutors introduced the president to their current activities and the involvement of the diaspora in the overall socio-economic processes in Italy. In the conversation with Munir Shemsi, a successful businessman and president of API NORDES, the president was informed about the Chamber’s commitments, about his personal and professional development, as well as over three decades of humanitarian activism aimed at socially vulnerable families in his native region.

Siljanovska Davkova expressed her gratitude for the exceptional contribution of the Macedonian emigrants to the continuous improvement and deepening of the cooperation between the Macedonian and Italian republics.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining ties with the diaspora, which as an inseparable part of the Macedonian fabric consistently nurtures culture and tradition, affirming their home state abroad.

In that direction, the announcement states, she emphasized the need to respect their perceptions of the situation in our society, bearing in mind decades of experience and democratic values acquired in the countries where they live and work.

The meeting with representatives of the Macedonian diaspora took place during the visit of President Siljanovska Davkova to the Italian Republic and the Holy See, on the occasion of the manifestation “Macedonia in honor of St. Cyril”.