President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met with the Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the President’s office.

“During the meeting, the first since assuming office, President Siljanovska Davkova was briefed on the current activities of the Army, including its efforts to protect territorial integrity and independence, its readiness to fulfill national and international obligations, its contribution to collective self-defense, participation in international operations, and the protection of broader national interests,” the press release stated.

President Siljanovska Davkova expressed confidence that the Macedonian Army will continue its commitment to protecting territorial integrity and independence, maintaining professionalism, discipline, and dedication as expected of a NATO member state.

She emphasized her commitment as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to support the further equipping and modernization of the Army and to improve the living and working conditions for its members.