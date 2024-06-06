President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met with Turkish Ambassador Fatih Ulusoy on Wednesday to discuss the traditionally friendly bilateral ties and strategic partnership within NATO, according to an official press release.

“President Siljanovska Davkova expressed gratitude for Turkey’s support since the early days of Macedonian independence and reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest,” the release stated.

She also called on the Turkish ambassador to facilitate conditions for increased business cooperation between the two nations to boost trade.

The discussions covered the current situation in both countries, regional security, and political developments. They also addressed the challenges of Macedonian European integration.

President Siljanovska Davkova voiced her hope that Turkey would continue to be a constructive partner and supporter at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The meeting also underscored the significant role and contributions of the Turkish community to the country’s overall development.