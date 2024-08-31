President Siljanovska discussed the forest fire response with MinisterToskovski

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski met today with President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, to discuss the cooperation between the army and the police in fighting the serious forest fires Macedonia endured this summer.

The high level of coordination helped in tackling the fires, they concluded, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Minister Toskovski also informed President Siljanovska about the on-going crackdown on crime in the capital Skopje.

