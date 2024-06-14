Speaking at the regional summit in Skopje, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that she is aware the EU is tired from enlargement, but that there is even more fatigue from the countries that are tired of waiting to be admitted.

It is not enough to just say that the EU is an unfinished symphony and and unfinished story without the Western Balkans. You need to include the Western Balkans in the orchestra. We need to write the notes and participate in the European affairs, Siljanovska said, adding that enlargement of the EU is an investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity. According to the President, the vision of joining the EU keeps the Balkan countries in a “democratic condition and focused on reforms”, and helps us “close the bilateral issues in a European manner”.

She meet with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, at a time when Greece is strongly critical of her and of the incoming VMRO-DPMNE led Government, for not using the imposed name in public appearances.