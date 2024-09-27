Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met in New York with US President Joe Biden.
A heartfelt greeting in sign of mutual understanding and support. I expressed my exhilaration with the inspiring addresses by President Biden and his wife Jill at the heads of state reception, said President Siljanovska – Davkova in a social media comment.
President Siljanovska addressed the United Nations General Assembly yesterday and leads the Macedonian delegation in New York.
