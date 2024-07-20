President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and Foreign Minister TImco Mucunski met with representatives of the Macedonian community in Albania, which was recently decimated in the Albanian census, with a large increase of Macedonians registered as ethnic Albanians.

The parties exchanged opinions about the results of the latest census in Albania, and the representatives of the Macedonian national minority expressed their dissatisfaction with the census. we emphasize that the respect for the ethnic, religious, linguistic and identity determination of the minority members is a basic European value. The census must represent the reality of every society, said President Siljanovska.