President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova announced today during a press briefing that she has named a new Pardons Commission. The members of the previous line-up of the commission that advises the President on issuing pardons resigned en-masse after they put the names of two Albanian mafia mobsters on the list.

The new team is head by doctor Milka Ristova and includes professors Oliver Bacanovic, Aleksandra Gruevska – Drakulevski, Blerta Ahmedi, Dragana Batic, Afet Mamuti and Doan Sulejmanoski.